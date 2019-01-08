Magic's Jerian Grant: Sliding down depth chart
Grant finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across five minutes Monday in the Magic's 111-95 loss to the Kings.
Grant has now received five minutes or fewer in three straight games and looks like he could be excluded from the rotation entirely in more competitive contests. Isaiah Briscoe (17 minutes) and Jonathon Simmons (12 minutes) both received more playing time than Grant and likely rank as coach Steve Clifford's preferred options to back up starting point guard D.J. Augustin.
More News
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Returns to bench•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Flops in starting role•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Moving into starting five•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Scores five points in 26 minutes•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Swipes three steals in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Will be dealt to Orlando•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.