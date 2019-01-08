Grant finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across five minutes Monday in the Magic's 111-95 loss to the Kings.

Grant has now received five minutes or fewer in three straight games and looks like he could be excluded from the rotation entirely in more competitive contests. Isaiah Briscoe (17 minutes) and Jonathon Simmons (12 minutes) both received more playing time than Grant and likely rank as coach Steve Clifford's preferred options to back up starting point guard D.J. Augustin.