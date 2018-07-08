Grant, along with Timofey Mozgov, has been dealt to the Magic in principle in a three-team deal that includes Bismack Biyombo moving to Charlotte and Julyan Stone heading to Chicago, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Grant was unlikely to find significant run on the Bulls this season with the organization committed to Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne. In being dealt to Orlando -- a team that traded its starting point guard, Elfrid Payton, in February -- Grant will have an opportunity to play a rotational role and possibly even compete for the starting job.