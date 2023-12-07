The Magic recalled Howard from the G League's Osceola Magic on Thursday.

The rookie first-round pick out of Michigan will rejoin the parent club ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons and could have a chance to crack the backcourt rotation after Orlando lost Jalen Suggs to an ankle sprain in Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers. Over four games with the G League club this season, Howard has averaged 19.0 points (on 37.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.2 minutes.