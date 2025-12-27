Howard notched zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in three minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Hornets.

Howard failed to score for the second straight game, logging just three minutes despite the fact that Orlando is dealing with injuries to multiple players. Other than an ability to provide the team with some floor spacing, Howard has been unable to carve out a meaningful role. In 22 appearances, he is averaging just 5.0 points and 1.0 three-pointers in 11.2 minutes per game.