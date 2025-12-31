Howard (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Howard was an extremely late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Wednesday. He'll likely be a game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 22-year-old forward hasn't logged more than five minutes in any of Orlando's last four games, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.