Howard recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 loss to Portland.

Howard returned Thursday after missing Orlando's previous five contests due to a sprained left ankle, providing a nice spark off the bench by connecting on a team-high mark from three and finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Howard has connected on three or more threes in six contests this season, now having reached double figures in scoring in seven outings.