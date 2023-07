Howard recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-85 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Howard tallied a team-high five assists Monday and posted only two turnovers. The rookie forward's best trait coming out of Michigan was his outside shooting, so it is encouraging to bounce back after struggling with his shot in his Summer League debut.