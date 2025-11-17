Howard racked up five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 overtime loss to Houston.

Despite not having a consistent role in Orlando, Howard ended up leading the second unit in points and minutes played Sunday, even though the bench as a whole did not produce much at all. As long as Paolo Banchero (groin) is sidelined, expect Howard to back up Tristan da Silva until he returns.