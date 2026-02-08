Howard provided two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one steal in two minutes during Saturday's 120-117 victory over Utah.

Howard was a non-factor yet again, continuing what has been another frustrating campaign. Despite providing Orlando with a much-needed perimeter threat, Howard simply hasn't been able to carve out a meaningful role for himself. In 32 appearances this season, he has averaged just 4.8 points and 0.9 three-pointers in 10.6 minutes per game.