Howard (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies in London, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Howard had been listed as questionable heading into the day, but he'll end up sitting out both games of the Magic's European trip after he previously missed Thursday's 118-111 win over the Grizzlies in Berlin. With the Magic getting Franz Wagner back from an extended absence Thursday, Howard was unlikely to be included in the rotation even if he was fully healthy.