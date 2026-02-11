site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jett Howard: Out Wednesday with sprained ankle
RotoWire Staff
Howard won't play Wednesday against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.
Howard logged just six minutes over the Magic's last two games, so his absence won't create many waves in the rotation. His next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break.
