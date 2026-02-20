Howard had 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and one block over 13 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 131-94 win over Sacramento.

It was the third-year wing's best scoring effort since he erupted for a surprising 30 points against the Celtics on Nov. 23. Howard's perfect night from beyond the arc was part of a stunning shooting performance by the Magic that saw them go 27-for-50 (54.0 percent) from long distance, with seven different Orlando players draining at least three treys. Howard is still trying to earn a consistent role in the rotation and has played double-digit minutes in just three of the last six games, failing to get on the court at all in one of them due to an ankle injury.