Howard recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 victory over Philadelphia.

Howard saw an uptick in playing time for the second straight game, recording 13 points, fresh off his 30-point performance only 48 hours earlier. While it is good to see Howard playing meaningful minutes, it is unlikely to be a trend moving forward, based on what we have seen during his previous 12 appearances.