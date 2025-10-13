Howard recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 preseason win over Miami.

Howard managed to put up double figures despite seeing limited opportunities on the offensive end, and he found ways to contribute across the board. The 22-year-old put up nine points but was held without a rebound or assist in Friday's exhibition against the 76ers, so it was a great sign to see him get involved outside of scoring the basketball. Howard has a chance to carve out a role for himself in Orlando's rotation, though he faces stiff competition in Jase Richardson, Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva.