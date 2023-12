Howard was recalled from the G League's Orlando Magic on Friday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports. He is questionable for Friday's matchup against Washington due to a left ankle sprain.

Howard spent the last week and a half in the G League but will rejoin the parent club ahead of Orlando's back-to-back set this weekend. Howard has been on the fringes of Orlando's rotation this year and is unlikely to see significant playing time, even if he's cleared for Friday's contest.