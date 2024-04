Orlando recalled Howard from the G League's Osceola Magic on Sunday.

Howard finished Osceola's G League playoff loss to the Long Island Nets on Friday with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block. With Osceola's season now over, Howard figures to provide depth at the NBA level over the final week of the regular season.