Magic's Jett Howard: Ruled out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howard is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers with an illness.
After being a late addition to the injury report, Howard is joining Jonathan Isaac (knee) on the inactive list Wednesday and will hope to return Friday against the Bulls. Tristan da Silva could see a bump in minutes, considering both forwards are out, while Jamal Cain and Noah Penda could mix into the Orlando rotation for some playing time off the bench.