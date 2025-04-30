Howard finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Howard saw his only minutes of the series Tuesday in garbage time. He was used sparingly in the regular season as well, averaging 11.7 minutes across 60 appearances with 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds on 37.4 percent shooting. He'll be entering his third NBA season in 2025-26, though it's hard to imagine he'll be in the rotation on Opening Night.