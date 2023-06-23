Howard was selected by the Magic with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Howard is the son of NBA All-Star Juwan Howard who coached him at Michigan. Howard is a high-level shooter, converting just under 37 percent of his three-point attempts in 2022-23. He offers good size at 6-foot-8, though he will need to improve defensively so opposing teams don't play him off the floor. He joins an Orlando wing rotation that includes Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, so playing time won't come easy for the rookie. Orlando also selected Arkansas guard Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday.