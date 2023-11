The Magic assigned Howard to the G League's Osceola Magic on Monday.

With the exception of Markelle Fultz (knee), the Magic have all of their guards and wings healthy at the moment, which has resulted in Howard seeing limited opportunities early on during his rookie season. The No. 11 overall pick in the draft has appeared in just five of the Magic's first 13 games, averaging just 4.6 minutes per contest. He should get the chance to see extended minutes with Osceola.