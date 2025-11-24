Howard finished with 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 loss to Boston.

Howard was asked to step up with Wendell Carter (ankle), Goga Bitadze (ankle) and Paolo Banchero (groin) all unavailable Sunday, and he didn't disappoint. He put together his best showing of the 2025-26 campaign, setting season highs in points, made threes, rebounds and assists. However, this was likely a temporary burst of production from the 22-year-old.