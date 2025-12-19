Howard recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to Denver.

Howard got a chance at some extended run Thursday, given that Jalen Suggs (hip), Jonathan Isaac (hip) and Tristan da Silva (shoulder) were all sidelined. The 29 minutes matched a season high, so Howard's fantasy prospects are likely to hinge upon the availability of some of Orlando's key players in Saturday's tilt against Utah.