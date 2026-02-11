site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jett Howard: Won't play Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Howard has a left ankle sprain and will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Howard has logged six minutes over his last two appearances, so his absence won't create many waves in fantasy hoops.
