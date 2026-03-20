Carter finished Thursday's 130-111 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.

Carter provided a scoring spark for Orlando's second unit Thursday, reaching double-digit points for the third consecutive game. It is a notable turnaround for the veteran guard, who had failed to reach that mark in each of his previous six appearances before this stretch. Carter has maintained a consistent role in the rotation following the return of Jalen Suggs, appearing for at least 16 minutes in 16 straight outings with the Magic. Since joining the Magic in mid February, Carter is averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists across 21.8 minutes per game.