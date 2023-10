Ingles (rest) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Ingles rested during Tuesday's preseason game against the Pelicans but will be back in action two days later. Over 46 appearances with Milwaukee last year, Ingles averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.