Ingles finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 win over the Wizards.

Ingles's 12 points tied his season high in Wednesday's win. The veteran forward has been an important bench contributor to Orlando's eight-game winning streak. Ingles is averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds on 51.5/42.1/100 shooting splits over that span.