Ingles contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 130-125 victory over the Wizards.

Ingles has gone through several ups and downs this season, both in terms of his scoring numbers and his role off the bench, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances, and he might remain a decent waiver pickup as long as he keeps seeing around 25 minutes per night and sniffing double-digit points consistently.