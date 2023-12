The Magic list Ingles (ankle) as questionable for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.

Ingles has sat out both of Orlando's last two games with a left ankle sprain, but he looks as though he may have a shot at playing Thursday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. If both Ingles and Jalen Suggs (wrist) are available Thursday, Caleb Houstan would seem to be most at risk of losing his spot in the Orlando rotation.