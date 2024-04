Ingles chipped in four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 win over the Pelicans.

Ingles continues to play limited minutes off the bench, logging fewer than 20 minutes for the 10th time in the past 11 games. Despite a relatively healthy season, Ingles currently sits as the 303rd-ranked player in standard leagues, leaving him a non-factor in just about every format.