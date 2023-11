Ingles notched five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 victory over the Bucks.

Ingles profiles as a veteran teacher and glue guy for the Magic, so expecting relevant output even amid absences for Wendell Carter (hand) and Markelle Fultz (knee) is unrealistic. The 36-year-old is averaging 4.3 points in 21.8 minutes over his last four contests.