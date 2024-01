Ingles (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Ingles will miss a 10th straight contest Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. The veteran wing has held down a rotation spot for the Magic when healthy this season, averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 18.2 minutes per game over 24 appearances.