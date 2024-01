Ingles notched two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) across 17 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ingles managed just two points in 17 minutes, well below what would be considered a 12-team line. Despite having carved out a consistent role in Orlando, Ingles' days of being a viable asset are now in the rearview mirror. Outside of sporadic streaming value, he can be safely left on waivers.