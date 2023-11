Ingles supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Clippers.

Ingles' workload has been limited to the teens to begin the season, and that seems unlikely to change, barring injuries. Ingles has a total of two points through four games, though he has facilitated well with 10 total assists.