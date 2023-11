Ingles registered 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Nets.

This was Ingles' best game of the season, and it was the first time he scored in double digits. Ingles has been more involved in recent games because of injuries to Markelle Fultz (knee) and Gary Harris (groin), but Harris will be back in action Wednesday.