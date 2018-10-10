Magic's John Petrucelli: Agrees to Exhibit 10 deal with Magic

Petrucelli will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He'll eventually be waived and placed on the organization's G-League roster, the Lakeland Magic.

Petrucelli played in Lakeland last season. He saw 21.0 minutes per game and averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He'll look to keep building on his skills and garner more opportunities moving forward.