The Magic signed Davis to an Exhibit 10 contract Sunday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Davis will try to earn a roster spot throughout the preseason. The undrafted rookie had a successful four-year career at Florida Atlantic University before transferring to Arkansas for his final year of eligibility. For Arkansas, Davis posted averages of 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest across 34 appearances.