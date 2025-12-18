default-cbs-image
Isaac is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left hip contusion.

Isaac is a late addition to the injury report, which bodes poorly for his chances of playing Thursday. His status figures to come down to a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. With Tristan da Silva (shoulder) also questionable, Jett Howard could be thrust into a big role in the frontcourt.

