Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left hip contusion.
Isaac is a late addition to the injury report, which bodes poorly for his chances of playing Thursday. His status figures to come down to a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. With Tristan da Silva (shoulder) also questionable, Jett Howard could be thrust into a big role in the frontcourt.
