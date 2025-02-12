Isaac (back) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
The Magic have added Isaac to the injury report late due to a back injury, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing. If the 27-year-old is ultimately downgraded to out, more minutes would be available to Wendell Carter and Tristan da Silva from Orlando's bench.
