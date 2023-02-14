Isaac isn't listed on the Magic's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Raptors and appears on track to play.

If Isaac suits up, it would mark the first time he's played both legs of a back-to-back set since he returned to the court in late January following a nearly two-and-a-half-year layoff from NBA action. The Magic haven't made a major effort to have Isaac ramp up in his three weeks since making his season debut, as he's played between eight and 14 minutes in all of his 10 appearances to date. Expect his minutes to fall in that range once again Tuesday.