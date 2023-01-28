Isaac (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Although Isaac will be available, expect to him to remain on a pretty strict minutes limit. He was on an 8-to-10 limit in the team's previous game and will presumably see something similar Saturday.
