Isaac (knee) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons.

Isaac sat out the Magic's final game before the break, which was the second half of a back-to-back. He's yet to play more than 14 minutes in a game, but the forward appeared in six straight before his Valentine's Day absence, averaging 3.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 11.8 minutes.