Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Available to play
Isaac (hip) is available for Saturday's game in Utah.
Isaac is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, and he should resume his usual role in the second unit, operating with minutes in the lower teens. Isaac is averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season.