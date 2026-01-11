site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Isaac (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Isaac will power through his illness, and he could see a slight uptick in minutes Sunday with Wendell Carter (hip) unavailable. Isaac is averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.
