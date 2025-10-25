Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Barely touched floor in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac notched no counting stats across zero minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Hawks.
Isaac played just nine seconds in the loss, a worrying sign for a player with very little wiggle room when it comes to minutes and production. He was the 11th man in the rotation, and at this point, it appears as though he is going to be used sparingly by the coaching staff. There is no reason to be holding him in any formats.