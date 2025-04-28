Isaac provided four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite playing a somewhat consistent role thus far in the playoffs, Isaac has been unable to have any sort of tangible impact on the game. Through four games, he has averaged just 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 combined steals and blocks. The two teams will meet again in Boston on Tuesday, where the Magic will need to win to keep the series alive.