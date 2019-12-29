Isaac had 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, seven steals and one block in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.

While the Magic fell to the Giannis-less Bucks, Isaac had one of his best all-around games of the season, setting a new career-best with seven steals -- one short of the franchise record. Over his last four games, Isaac is averaging 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest.