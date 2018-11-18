Isaac totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 16 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 victory over the Lakers.

Isaac played 16 minutes off the bench Saturday as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. Despite the minutes' restriction, Isaac still managed to record five blocked shots. Playing time is the key for Isaac and that will only come if he is able to stay healthy, which thus far has been a major issue. He is a borderline standard league option but is more of a stash at this stage.