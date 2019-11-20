Coach Steve Clifford said after the Magic's shootaround that Isaac (ankle) is "good to go" for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac missed the Magic's previous two games with a sprained right ankle, but his ability to complete a full practice over the weekend seemingly eliminated any concern about him being at risk of a long-term absence. The Magic may monitor Isaac's minutes more conservatively than usual in his first game back from injury, but the third-year player should reclaim his normal starting role at small forward, sending Al-Farouq Aminu to the bench.