Isaac isn't on the Magic injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Isaac started and played just eight minutes in Monday's 131-129 loss to the Maverick before leaving the game for undisclosed reasons. According to Fawzan Amer of "The Sixth Man Show" podcast, the Magic had planned going into the night to limit Isaac's minutes for the second leg of the back-to-back set, so his early exit Monday was already predetermined. Isaac will presumably be available without restrictions Wednesday, and he's seemingly moved into a larger role after he was part of the Magic closing lineup for Sunday's 113-98 win over the Suns. He'll likely be back on the bench Wednesday after starting Monday, but Isaac could still clear 20 minutes like he had in both of his two outings prior to the eight-minute start.