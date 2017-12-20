Isaac will continue to play under a minutes restriction, but coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday that he'll extend it to roughly 20 minutes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac made his return from a lengthy absence Sunday in Detroit and played 17 minutes in the Magic's 114-110 loss. After two days off before Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, the rookie has been cleared to take on a slightly larger role, and Orlando will certainly need him with Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross and Aaron Gordon all sidelined. Prior to the injury, Isaac was averaging just under 20 minutes per game, so it's unclear if he's workload will tangibly increase once he -- as well as Fournier and Gordon -- are back at full strength.